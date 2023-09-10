Hartford

Motorcycle crash victim remembered in Hartford vigil

By Jeremy Chen

Friends and family remembered a Bloomfield man at a vigil in Hartford on Saturday. Taj Beckford, 36, died in a motorcycle crash this past Sunday.

“He was everything. Everything.”

Beckford meant the world to his little sister Tai Tyrell. She and close friends reflected on their memories of him.

“He was just a jokey person. He was always joking around. He could never be serious whatsoever,” she said.

The vigil reflecting Beckford’s warm personality with photos, including a side-by-side with actor Morris Chestnut.

“He swears he looks just like Morris Chestnut, you guys just do not understand as you can see,” Tyrell said.

But there were somber moments of embrace of a life taken too soon. Beckford died in a motorcycle crash in Wethersfield on September 3. The crash still under investigation.

His friends are still in disbelief that he’s gone.

“He might have a broken arm or a broken leg. He won’t walk for six months. No one expected this diesel person to go out,” Andre Dacres, a friend, said.

But moving forward Tyrell says she wants to remember the positive moments she had with her brother.

