Motorcyclist charged with DUI in connection to serious crash in Meriden

A motorcyclist has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs in connection to a crash that left a woman with serious injuries in Meriden over the weekend.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a motorcycle crash on Chamberlain Highway near Target on Saturday around 8 p.m.

Once at the scene, police said they found a motorcycle on its side on Chamberlain Highway at the entrance ramp to Interstate 691. Authorities said an unresponsive woman with serious head injuries was found in the road.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Edwin Gutierrez, of Meriden, was driving the motorcycle southbound on Chamberlain Highway from New Britain when he lost control near Target. Gutierrez was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities said a female passenger on the motorcycle was ejected and was not wearing a helmet. She was treated at the scene and was transported to MidState Medical Center. The woman was later flown to Hartford Hospital where officials said she is listed in critical condition.

During the crash investigation, police said they determined Gutierrez was under the influence. He was taken into custody.

Gutierrez is facing charges including driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and operating with a suspended drivers license. He is being held on a $100,000 bond with more charges expected to be filed.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at (203) 630-6201.