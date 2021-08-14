Motorcyclist Dead After Crash in Torrington

A man has died after a crash involving his motorcycle and a Jeep Friday night in Torrington.

Officers were sent to East Main Street at approximately 9:46 p.m. for a crash in the area of McDonald’s and the Walmart/Market 32 plaza.

According to police, a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 58-year-old Harwinton man, was traveling West on East Main Street and was attempting a left hand turn across the East bound lanes into the plaza when a motorcycle struck it.

Officers on scene said the motorcycle operator was conscious and complaining of pelvic pain. He was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where his condition rapidly deteriorated, said Detective Kevin Tieman.

Lifestar helicopter was called to transport the motorcyclist to Hartford Hospital, but he died as a result of his internal injuries while at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, said Tieman.

The motorcyclist's identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the Jeep remained on scene to cooperate with police on scene. Officers said the driver of the Jeep was found to not be impaired in any fashion at the time of the crash.

The Torrington Police Department Accident Investigation Team is handling the crash investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Officer James Foley at (860) 489-2090 or Detective Kevin Tieman at (860) 489-2063.