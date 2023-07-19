Dirt bike rider dead after hit-and-run in Hartford

Authorities are looking for whoever struck and killed a dirt bike rider and fled the scene in Hartford Wednesday night.

Fire crews said they responded to Windsor Street in the area of Loomis Street for a reported motor vehicle accident.

Officers said a dirt bike and car collided, and the car allegedly fled the scene. The dirt bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The police department is actively investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.