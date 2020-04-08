Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Gate at Goodwin Park: Police

A 53-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a gate at Goodwin Park in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Goodwin Park Road and Hubbard Road at 7:51 p.m. and found an unresponsive man next to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that had crashed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he hit the park gate and no other vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Eric Lemke at 860-757-4005 at extension 4314.