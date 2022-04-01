Motorcyclist Dies 2 Weeks After West Hartford Crash

A man died Friday, two weeks after being involved in a motorcycle crash in West Hartford.

Officials said the accident happened in the area of Trout Brook Drive and Lawler Road at approximately 6 p.m. on March 18. Officers responded to the scene after getting multiple emergency calls about the crash.

The motorcyclist, 61-year-old Christopher White, was thrown from his motorcycle and was found in the roadway.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained until he died on April 1.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 860-570-8850.