West Hartford

Motorcyclist Dies 2 Weeks After West Hartford Crash

NBC Connecticut

A man died Friday, two weeks after being involved in a motorcycle crash in West Hartford.

Officials said the accident happened in the area of Trout Brook Drive and Lawler Road at approximately 6 p.m. on March 18. Officers responded to the scene after getting multiple emergency calls about the crash.

The motorcyclist, 61-year-old Christopher White, was thrown from his motorcycle and was found in the roadway.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained until he died on April 1.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 860-570-8850.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordwest hartford policemotorcycle crashcritical injuries
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us