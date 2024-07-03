Motorcyclist dies after colliding with garbage truck in Danbury

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a garbage truck in Danbury early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Mill Plain Road around 6 a.m. for a crash involving a garbage truck.

Police said once there, they found a motorcyclist down in the road.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 30-year-old Carlos Davila, of Ansonia, was taken to Danbury Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the garbage truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.