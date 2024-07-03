Danbury

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with garbage truck in Danbury

By Cailyn Blonstein

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a garbage truck in Danbury early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Mill Plain Road around 6 a.m. for a crash involving a garbage truck.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said once there, they found a motorcyclist down in the road.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 30-year-old Carlos Davila, of Ansonia, was taken to Danbury Hospital where he later died.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the garbage truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Danbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us