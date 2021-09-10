Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Postal Vehicle in Bethany: Police

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a postal vehicle in Bethany last weekend, according to state police.

Police said Mark Deangelis, 42, of Seymour, was traveling at a high rate of speed down Downs Road just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 and collided with a United States Postal vehicle that was coming out of a driveway.

Deangelis was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.