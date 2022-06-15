Motorcyclist Dies After Crash in Waterbury

A motorcyclist who crashed in Waterbury Tuesday night has died.

Police officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street at Market Square at 5:35 p.m. and found a motorcycle on the ground and the driver, 28-year-old Nygil Craig, of Waterbury, standing nearby, police said.

Craig was alert and conscious at the scene and had road rash on his arms, legs, and back, police said.

He reported that he’d dropped his vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a vehicle that had cut him off. Police said another vehicle was not at the scene.

Craig was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police are investigating and ask anyone has with information to call the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.