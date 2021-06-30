Motorcyclist Dies After Hitting Vehicle in Waterbury

A motorcyclist has died after hitting a vehicle in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to South Main Street around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report of a serious motorcycle crash.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, the 31-year-old male motorcyclist hit a vehicle in the road and was ejected.

Investigators said the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision and was transported to the hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Authorities said they believe the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a 2014 Honda Accord that was performing a U-turn in the road.

The motorcycle involved in the crash was stolen from Danbury, officers said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the crash reconstruction unit at (203) 346-3975.