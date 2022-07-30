north haven

Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision in North Haven

Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding a two-vehicle crash in North Haven Saturday.

It happened during the early evening hours and involved a small SUV and a motorcycle.

Police said the driver and lone occupant aboard the motorcycle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

At this time, the motorcyclist is only being identified as a Wallingford resident.

Investigators haven't stated whether anyone else was injured in the crash. Additional information is expected to be released at a later time.

Witnesses to the collision are being asked to call police at 203-239-5321.

