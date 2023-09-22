Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-95 in Milford

Milford fire officials said a motorcyclist has died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Milford on Friday.

Crews responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and truck on I-95 North at about 7:20 p.m.

Firefighters said the crash happened just before exit 39A. The motorcyclist sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound side of the highway is closed. The exit 39A off ramp is also closed, and it's unknown when it'll reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities have not yet released the person's identity. No additional information was immediately available.