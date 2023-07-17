car accident

Motorcyclist dies in serious accident in Guilford

Guilford Police are reporting today that a man has died as a result of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 77 and Flat Meadow Road.

The deceased, a 21-year-old male, was operating a motorcycle that collided with a sedan around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say he suffered serious injuries and later died in the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the department at 203-453-8061.

