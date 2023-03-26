Motorcyclist Flown to Area Hospital Following Torrington Crash

One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Torrington Sunday night.

It happened just before 8 on Route 183 near Hayden Hill Road and involved a total of two vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle was taken by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Route 183 is closed by Hayden Hill Road while police investigate the crash. It is unclear when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Further details pertaining to the collision weren't immediately available.