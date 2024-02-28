Motorcyclist found under van after crash in Bridgeport is in critical condition

A motorcyclist who was found underneath a van after a crash in Bridgeport on Tuesday afternoon is hospitalized in critical condition.

Dispatchers received several calls about a serious crash near Boston Avenue and North Ridgefield Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The collision involved a motorcycle and a large van.

Emergency crews arrived to the area and said they found an unresponsive male motorcyclist underneath the van.

Aid was rendered to the man and he was taken to Bridgeport Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to investigators, a 40-year-old male was driving a motorcycle west on Boston Avenue when he collided with a cargo van.

Authorities believe the van had been traveling east on Boston Avenue and attempted to turn left into the driveway for the Boston Terrace Condominiums when he was struck by the motorcycle.

A 59-year-old man was driving the van and he had a 51-year-old female passenger. Neither of them were injured.

Police said the motorcyclist is listed in serious, critical condition.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team reconstructed the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thomas Gallbronner of the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at (475) 422-3247 or by email at thomas.gallbronner@bridgeportct.gov.

Tips can also be submitted to the Bridgeport Police Department Tip Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS.