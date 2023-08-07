Motorcyclist has died after Bridgeport crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bridgeport Sunday night.
Police said a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle and a Toyota RAV4 collided at Fairfield and Colorado avenues at 11:30 p.m. and the motorcyclist died after being taken to a hospital.
Bridgeport police are investigating and working to notify the motorcyclist’s family.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.