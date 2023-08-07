Bridgeport

Motorcyclist has died after Bridgeport crash

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bridgeport Sunday night.

Police said a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle and a Toyota RAV4 collided at Fairfield and Colorado avenues at 11:30 p.m. and the motorcyclist died after being taken to a hospital.

Bridgeport police are investigating and working to notify the motorcyclist’s family.

