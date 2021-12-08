Motorcyclist Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash in Torrington

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Torrington on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of South Main Street and Brewer Street around 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 2008 Freightliner box truck facing east in the South Main Street travel lanes and a 2015 Ducati motorcycle on its side directly in front of the driver's door of the box truck.

Investigators said at the time of the crash, the motorcycle was traveling south on South Main Street and the box truck was crossing South Main Street from Brewer Street.

The motorcyclist was transported by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police. The two occupants of the box truck were not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Torrington Police at (860) 489-2000.