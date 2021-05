A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash in South Windsor Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Route 5 and Pleasant Valley Road in South Windsor.

Police said the female motorcyclist has serious injuries and Lifestar, a medical transport helicopter, flew her to Hartford Hospital.

Lifestar has left the scene and taken the female operator of the motorcycle to Hartford Hospital with serious physical injuries. Our regional traffic unit is investigating the crash and will be on scene for the next couple hours. Once again, expect delays and avoid the area. https://t.co/i65tPCwUky — South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) May 20, 2021

The regional traffic unit is investigating and will be at the scene for a couple hours.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.