Motorcyclist Hit By Truck During Motorcycle Procession in Newington: Police

A motorcyclist was hit by a truck while a large group of motorcycles he was with was driving on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington.

The incident occurred at the intersection of East Robbins Avenue and the Berlin Turnpike on Sunday afternoon.

There was "miscommunication at the intersection" which ultimately led to the man being hit by the truck, according to police.

Police said the man was driving with a group of upwards of 200 motorcycles and the procession was somewhat organized.

The man sustained very minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital, police said.

The man who was hit told NBC Connecticut he is glad he's okay.

Police said the scene has cleared and traffic is back to normal.

The man who was hit apparently told the rest of the group to finish the ride without him, police said.

Police said they were unable to provide more information because the incident is under investigation.

