Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries following New Milford crash

A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their motorcycle went down an embankment and crashed in New Milford Monday night.

Officials said the crash happened on Route 7 in the area of Bulls Bridge Road and Grove Road.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver was hospitalized with serious leg injuries, according to town officials.

The highway remains closed at this time. No additional information was immediately available.