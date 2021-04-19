Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Colliding With Vehicle in Stamford

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle in Stamford on Sunday night.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Wilson Street around 7 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to investigators, a 2004 GMC Envoy was being driven by a 30-year-old Stamford resident westbound on West Main Street. At the intersection with Wilson Street, the vehicle attempted to make a left turn from West Main Street onto Wilson Street.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Main Street and hit the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.

Officers said the motorcyclist suffered critical and life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision. He is currently listed in critical condition at Stamford Hospital, they added. His age and identity are unknown at this time.

The collision remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

The Stamford Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone that may have additional information on the collision to contact them at (203) 977-4712.