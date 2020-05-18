Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Collision in Milford

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision in Milford on Saturday.

Police said a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle was reported at the intersection of New Haven Avenue and Bonsilene Street around 8 p.m.

Investigators said the collision involved a 2019 Audi Q5 and a 1988 Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and is currently in critical condition, officers added. The driver of the car involved and his or her passengers were not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 878-5244.