Manchester

Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in Manchester

Manchester police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing and hitting a tree in Manchester on Halloween night.

Police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m.

The motorcyclist was on Green Road and went off the road near North Elm Street, hit a curb and a tree, police said.

The driver has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Members of the Manchester Police Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Reconstruction Team responded to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kevin Jackson at (860) 645-5565.

