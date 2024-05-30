Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in New Haven

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car on Whalley Avenue in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 1:21 p.m. in the area of Whaley Avenue and Dayton Street.

Officers who responded found the motorcyclist, a 41-year-old New Haven man, unresponsive.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

https://x.com/NHPDnews/status/1796287553785508170

The Crash Reconstruction Team responded and is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.