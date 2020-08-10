Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in New Haven

A motorcyclist from East Haven is in critical condition after colliding with an SUV in New Haven on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a crash on Sargent Drive at the I-95 southbound entrance ramp around 7 p.m.

Before the crash, police said a man from New York was driving an SUV south on Sargent Drive while the motorcyclist was traveling north on the same road.

As the SUV was in a left turn to enter the on-ramp, officers said the motorcyclist collided with the SUV and was ejected.

New Haven police and firefighters responded to the crash. Authorities said an ambulance transported the motorcyclist to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 31-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV and two adult passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital, according to police. They have since been discharged.

The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.