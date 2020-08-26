new haven

Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A 25 year old motorcyclist from North Haven is in critical condition at a hospital after a crash on Whalley Avenue at Orchard Street in New Haven at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the North Haven man was going west on Whalley Avenue and a 35-year-old New Haven man was in a Kia minivan going east on Whalley Avenue, turned left to Orchard Street and the motorcyclist collided with the rear passenger side of the minivan. 

The motorcyclist had severe life-threatening injuries and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Witnesses to the crash who have not spoken to police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the crash was in North Haven.

