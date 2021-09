A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a home in Southington early Thursday morning.

Police said the driver struck a residence on Oakland Road just after 1:05 a.m.

The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old Southington man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut, then LifeStar flew him to Hartford Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 860-621-0101.