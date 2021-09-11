Washington

Motorcyclist Injured After Colliding With Bear in Washington, Conn.

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A motorcyclist is injured after colliding with a bear in Washington, Connecticut, on Saturday.

State police said troopers responded to Roxbury Road around 12 p.m. after getting a report of an accident with injuries involving a motorcyclist and a bear.

Investigators did not release details about the injury, but said air transport was requested.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called to the scene to investigate.

The scene remains active at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

WashingtonConnecticut State Policemotorcycle crash
