Motorcyclist injured in crash in Bridgeport has died: police

A 30-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Bridgeport Tuesday night.

Police said the driver of a 2003 Suzuki GSX-R1000 was going south on Pearl Harbor Street and the 58-year-old driver of a 2011 Jeep Liberty was heading north and trying to turn into a driveway when the crash happened around 7:06 p.m.

The motorcyclist had serious injuries and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said he died just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Thomas Gallbronner at 475-422-3247 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.