Motorcyclist injured in Hartford crash has died

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the motorcycle and another vehicle collided around 1:52 p.m. on Zion Street at the intersection with Harbison Avenue.

Officers who responded to the scene found a red Yamaha motorcycle and a gray Nissan Murano in the middle of the roadway.

The motorcyclist, 20-year-old John Marrero, of Hartford, and a 22-year-old woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle were found on the ground suffering from severe injuries, police said.

They were both taken to Hartford Hospital and police said Marrero died from his injuries on Monday.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene after the crash and was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

