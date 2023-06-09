Waterbury

Motorcyclist injured in Waterbury crash

waterbury police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A 27-year-old man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Waterbury Thursday evening.

Police said the motorcycle and another vehicle crashed just before 9 p.m. at the

intersection of East Main Street and Baldwin Street.

The motorcyclist is at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford and he is in stable condition but has serious injuries, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us