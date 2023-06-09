Motorcyclist injured in Waterbury crash

A 27-year-old man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Waterbury Thursday evening.

Police said the motorcycle and another vehicle crashed just before 9 p.m. at the

intersection of East Main Street and Baldwin Street.

The motorcyclist is at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford and he is in stable condition but has serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.