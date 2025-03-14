Motorcyclist injured in Milford crash

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash in Milford on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a 32-year-old man on a motorcycle locked up his rear brake while he was on Wheelers Farms Road around 3:22 p.m., causing him to skid around 65 feet.

He tried to stay in control when the motorcycle`s floorboard and kickstand might have caught the pavement, causing him to be thrown off his motorcycle on Wheelers Farms Road at Musket Hill Lane, according to police.

The man was treated at the scene and then taken to Bridgeport Hospital.

Police ask anyone who has information about the crash to call the Milford

Police Department 203-878-6551 or 203-783-4775.