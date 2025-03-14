Milford

Motorcyclist injured in Milford crash

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash in Milford on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a 32-year-old man on a motorcycle locked up his rear brake while he was on Wheelers Farms Road around 3:22 p.m., causing him to skid around 65 feet.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He tried to stay in control when the motorcycle`s floorboard and kickstand might have caught the pavement, causing him to be thrown off his motorcycle on Wheelers Farms Road at Musket Hill Lane, according to police.

The man was treated at the scene and then taken to Bridgeport Hospital.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police ask anyone who has information about the crash to call the Milford

Police Department 203-878-6551 or 203-783-4775.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us