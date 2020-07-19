Motorcyclist Killed, 95-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured in East Haven Crash

A motorcyclist has died and a man in his 90s has serious injuries after a crash in East Haven on Sunday.

Members of the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit were called to a motorcycle accident near Hemingway Avenue and Tyler Street.

When police arrived, they said learned a motorcyclist, later identified as 29-year-old Bruce Esposito, was traveling south on Hemingway Avenue when a motorist, identified as a 95-year-old man, attempted to cross Hemingway Avenue from Tyler Street Extension to Tyler Street when the two collided.

Officers said Esposito was treated at the scene by fire department personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Esposito later died of his injuries.

The 95-year-old man was also treated by fire department personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries, police added.

The area was shut down while police investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.

According to investigators, no charges have been filed yet because the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have the crash on video surveillance system is urged to contact Officer Jack Messina at (203) 468-3820.