Motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked vehicle in Waterbury

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a parked vehicle in Waterbury over the weekend.

Officers said the crash happened on West Liberty Street on Sunday around 3:10 p.m.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 38-year-old Alberto Dumeng, of Waterbury, was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dumeng later died of his injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 346-3975.