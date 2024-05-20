Waterbury

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked vehicle in Waterbury

By Cailyn Blonstein

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a parked vehicle in Waterbury over the weekend.

Officers said the crash happened on West Liberty Street on Sunday around 3:10 p.m.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 38-year-old Alberto Dumeng, of Waterbury, was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dumeng later died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 346-3975.

