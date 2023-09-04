Motorcyclist killed after hitting separate motorcycle in the road in Wethersfield

A motorcyclist has died after he hit a separate motorcycle that was in the road after an accident in Wethersfield on Labor Day weekend.

State police said 36-year-old Taj Beckford, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle on Route 5/15 Northbound around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When he was north of the on ramp from Route 314, authorities said Beckford collided with a motorcycle that was in the left lane of the highway from a previous crash.

The crash caused Beckford to be ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at (860) 534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct-gov.