Wallingford

Motorcyclist Killed After Losing Control and Getting Hit by Traffic on Route 15 in Wallingford: CSP

Barbero_y_cliente_se_enfrentan_a_tiros_y_cuchilladas.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

A man from Bethany has died after he lost control of his motorcycle and was hit by oncoming traffic on Route 15 in Wallingford on Friday night, according to state police.

State police said 33-year-old Michael Paul Nacca, of Bethany, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Route 15 near exit 64 around 6:45 p.m. when he lost control and became separated from the vehicle.

According to investigators, Nacca landed in the travel portion of the unlit highway and was then hit by oncoming traffic.

Local

first alert weather 44 mins ago

Record Warmth Likely to Start the Weekend

Stamford 49 mins ago

19-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Getting Struck by Multiple Vehicles in Stamford: PD

Nacca was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Norton #889 at (203) 393-4200.

This article tagged under:

Wallingfordfatal crash investigationroute 15
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us