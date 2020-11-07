Motorcyclist Killed After Losing Control and Getting Hit by Traffic on Route 15 in Wallingford: CSP

A man from Bethany has died after he lost control of his motorcycle and was hit by oncoming traffic on Route 15 in Wallingford on Friday night, according to state police.

State police said 33-year-old Michael Paul Nacca, of Bethany, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Route 15 near exit 64 around 6:45 p.m. when he lost control and became separated from the vehicle.

According to investigators, Nacca landed in the travel portion of the unlit highway and was then hit by oncoming traffic.

Nacca was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Norton #889 at (203) 393-4200.