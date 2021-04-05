Motorcyclist Killed After Losing Control, Hitting Parked Car in New Haven: PD

A man has died after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a parked car in New Haven on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers said a 23-year-old New Haven man was driving a Kawasaki EX400 motorcycle and was traveling southbound on Quinnipiac Avenue near Essex Street around 6:30 p.m.

When the motorcyclist attempted to pass a vehicle, authorities said he lost control of the motorcycle, hit an unoccupied, parked car and was ejected from the motorcycle.

An ambulance transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Investigators have not released the motorcyclist's identity.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team. Any witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.