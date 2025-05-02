Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bristol

A man was killed when a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Bristol early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of McDonald’s at 646 Farmington Ave. at 12:10 a.m. and found a young man unresponsive in the road.

Crews treated him at the scene and he died at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The Bristol Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded and took over the investigation.

Police said, based on the initial investigation, the motorcycle was heading east on Farmington Avenue when a small SUV came out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Farmington Avenue and the vehicles collided.

Authorities have not released the name or age of the person who died in the crash because they are notifying family members.

Part of Farmington Avenue was closed and reopened as of 5 a.m.

If you saw the crash or have any information, Bristol Police ask that you call Officer McKirryher at 860-584-3033.