Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Bristol

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bristol late Saturday night.

Officers were called to Redstone Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash.

When police arrived, they said they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said they believe the man was traveling eastbound on Redstone Hill Road on his motorcycle when he didn't follow a curve in the roadway and crashed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3038.