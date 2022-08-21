Bristol

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Bristol

bristol police crusier
NBCConnecticut.com

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bristol late Saturday night.

Officers were called to Redstone Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash.

When police arrived, they said they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said they believe the man was traveling eastbound on Redstone Hill Road on his motorcycle when he didn't follow a curve in the roadway and crashed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3038.

This article tagged under:

Bristolmotorcycle crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us