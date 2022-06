A motorcyclist died in a collision in Hampton Sunday afternoon.

Cory Aikins, 52, of Columbia, was riding his motorcycle on Route 6 around 12:45 p.m. when police said it collided with an SUV near Pudding Hill Road in Hampton.

Aikins suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash remains under investigation.