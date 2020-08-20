Norwich

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Norwich

Police are investigating a crash in Norwich that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened at North Main Street and Second Street at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said it appears that two vehicles were traveling north on North Main Street when one slowed to make a left turn onto Second Street when a motorcycle attempted to pass.

The motorcyclist was transported to William W. Backus Hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later, police said.

North Main Street was closed for around four hours.

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Officer Cannata at the Norwich Police Department @ (860)886-5561.

