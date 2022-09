A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning.

Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died.

Sullivan Avenue at Rye Street will be closed for the next hour or so as we investigate a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 3:30AM involving a tractor trailer and a motorcycle. The accident is still under investigation (1/2). — South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) September 30, 2022

Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in place.

Police ask anyone with information to call Officer Johnson at 860-644-2551.