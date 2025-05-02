Motorcyclist killed in Enfield crash

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed when his motorcycle and a pickup collided in Enfield on Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened on Town Farm Road near Grassmere Country Club around 9:07 p.m.

They identified the motorcyclist as Jashua Martinez-Martinez, of Enfield.

He transported from the scene and died at Baystate Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the pickup, a 78-year-old Enfield man, was not injured, police said.

The crash is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Officer K. Ragion at 860-763-8920.