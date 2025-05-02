Enfield

Motorcyclist killed in Enfield crash

NBC Connecticut

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed when his motorcycle and a pickup collided in Enfield on Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened on Town Farm Road near Grassmere Country Club around 9:07 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They identified the motorcyclist as Jashua Martinez-Martinez, of Enfield.

He transported from the scene and died at Baystate Medical Center, police said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The driver of the pickup, a 78-year-old Enfield man, was not injured, police said.

The crash is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Officer K. Ragion at 860-763-8920.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us