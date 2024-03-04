Enfield

Motorcyclist killed in Enfield hit-and-run

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

A motorcyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash in Enfield Monday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Route 190 and Water Street. Responding officers said a motorcyclist was seriously hurt and ultimately died at the scene.

The motorcyclist's identity has not yet been released.

Route 190 is closed from Water Street to Glen Arden.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Enfield Police Department Traffic Division is actively investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us