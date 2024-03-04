Motorcyclist killed in Enfield hit-and-run

A motorcyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash in Enfield Monday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Route 190 and Water Street. Responding officers said a motorcyclist was seriously hurt and ultimately died at the scene.

The motorcyclist's identity has not yet been released.

Route 190 is closed from Water Street to Glen Arden.

The Enfield Police Department Traffic Division is actively investigating.