Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday.

State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.

After the crash, a motorcycle that was traveling behind Herzlich also collided with Herzlich's motorcycle.

Herzlich was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The other motorcyclist was transported to the hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver and the passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.