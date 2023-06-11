Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Torrington

A motorcyclist has died after a head-on crash in Torrington on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Winsted Road at the intersection with South Road around 10:10 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found a motorcyclist, later identified as 27-year-old Jesse Christiano, of Torrington, unconscious with serious, life-threatening injuries on the shoulder of Winsted Road.

It appeared Christiano was thrown from his motorcycle during the collision. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar and investigators said he was pronounced dead just after arriving.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was 2023 Toyota Corolla that was driven by a 22-year-old Torrington man. He was not injured in the crash.

According to investigators, Christiano was traveling south on Winsted Road and pulled off the west shoulder of the road near the intersection with South Road. Christiano is believed to then have attempted to either turn onto South Road or conduct a u-turn to head back north on Winsted Road when he was struck head-on by the Toyota Corolla that was traveling south on Winsted Road.

The Torrington Police Accident Investigation Team responded to investigate the crash. The area was closed for an investigation and reopened early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have video surveillance of the crash is asked to contact Detective Segui at (860) 489-2000.