Motorcyclist killed in Meriden crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Meriden early Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Colony and Camp streets and police said they received several 911 calls around 5:49 a.m. after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided.

The motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries and was brought to MidState Medical Center where he died, police said.

A 2003 Nissan Altima going west on Camp Street was making a left turn onto Colony Street when the driver of a 2008 Honda VTX 1800 hit the driver's side of the Nissan, police said.

The driver of the Nissan was transported by to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain and her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The Meriden Police is asking anyone who saw the crash to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.