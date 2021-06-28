Motorcyclist Killed in Torrington Crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Torrington on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a motorcycle crash on Winsted Road around 8 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a motorcycle on its side in the center of the road and the driver was found just south of the motorcycle on the side of the road.

The motorcyclist, who is described by police as a man in his mid-50s who lives in Torrington, was pronounced dead, authorities said. His identity will be released once his family has been notified.

According to investigators, a driver that was behind the motorcycle came upon the crash and called 911.

Police said the motorcycle was driving south on Winsted Road at the time of the crash. At this time, there is no report of any other vehicles involved in the crash and there were no witnesses, authorities added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.