Motorcyclist killed in Windsor crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Windsor on Sunday.

Police said the crash happened on Day Hill Road at the intersection of Prospect Hill Road and the motorcyclist has been identified as Logan Green. He died at the scene.

Police said, based on the initial investigation, Logan was heading west on Day Hill Road and approaching Prospect Hill Road at an extremely high rate of speed, when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit a curb and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Windsor police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call (860) 688-5273.

