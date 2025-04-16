Motorcyclist reportedly performed wheelies before serious crash in Southington

A motorcyclist was reportedly performing wheelies before being involved in a serious crash in Southington on Monday night.

Police said a 22-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Queen Street around 8:30 p.m. when he collided with a vehicle that was attempting to turn lefft into the parking lot of McDonald's.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle traveling erratically in the area before the collision. The motorcyclist was reportedly described as speeding and performing wheelies on Queen Street.

The motorcyclist from Southington suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to The Hospital of Central Connecticut for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to call Officer Badgley at (860) 378-1600 ext. 2468 or by email.